Weaving a new use for plastic shopping bags

A Wichita State University senior is about reducing, reusing and recycling for a final project this semester that's part art and utility.

WSU Senior and Plarn Project ICT leader Samantha Cosgrove said, "It's not exactly meant to be crocheted with."

Samantha Cosgrove is threading the needle with plarn.

It's what the WSU senior chose for her Community Arts Engagement final project.

Cosgrove said, "The two goals of the project other than getting a grade were to help reduce plastic waste and to help the homeless in Wichita. "

Cosgrove said the inspiration came from an idea she saw floating around the web creating sleeping mats with plarn.

"When I heard about that project idea, I’m like this is a good place to use it. Get class credit and also do something good.," said Cosgrove.

It's so plastic bags don't end up floating around the ocean.

Cosgrove said, "I got enough plastic to fill an entire minivan in two days at two locations, so I think that speaks to just home much plastic waste we have, and it’s kind of sad. I want to be able to do something good with it, rather than getting thrown out in the trash."

After collecting the plastic bags, they're cut into strips, connected into a ball of plarn before the weaving starts.

"I like to crochet, so making something that actually means something that's important to me," said Cosgrove.

She's getting help from Wichita knitting and crochet guilds, while other volunteers are learning this craft.

"This is the first time learning, but it's not too bad. It looks a little bit rough, but I'm sure it will get there," said Madison Laughlin, the president of WSU's Green Club.

WSU Green Club president Madison Laughlin said Cosgrove's project impacts two efforts close to her heart.

"Getting to reuse our is really, really cool, and I’m really proud that Samantha has involved so many people in this project is awesome," said Laughlin.

Laughlin said her work with people experiencing homelessness also shows here the need for creations like this.

"The fact that we get to create sleeping mats for people, it’s often something they need, like a comfortable space to sleep, preferably indoors and with facilities," said Laughlin. "A mat to sleep on, so their back isn’t aching."

Cosgrove hopes this weaving work continues to fulfill a meaningful purpose.

"It would be cool if this became an ongoing project that the knitters guild or the crochet guild could help with in the future," said Cosgrove.

That provides comfort and can change mindsets at the checkout line.

"Being conscientious about just not automatically defaulting to all this plastic waste," said Cosgrove.

Cosgrove said once her class is down, the mats will be provided to the United Methodist Open Door agency where they can go to people who need them.

There is a Facebook page for Plarn Project ICT

