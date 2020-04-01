'Glitch in system' keeps some from receiving unemployment benefits

Eyewitness New spoke with several people out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic disappointed to find assistance they expected Wednesday morning didn't come.

In the past week, about 60,000 Kansans filed for unemployment as efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 lead to businesses across the state shutting their doors, at least temporarily, and making difficult decisions to lay off employees.

But some aren't getting their benefits. Eyewitness News asked the governor's office and the Kansas Department of Labor to look into the problem. The department of labor confirms a glitch in the system is interfering with some payments.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly waived the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits after more than 60,000 Kansans filed for unemployment. This means the system should have waived the one-week waiting period and if you applied for unemployment, you should receive benefits faster.

But some are still getting an error message and did not receive money they expected Wednesday morning. The department of labor says it's working on a solution to the problem and promises that those who did not get paid this week because its server didn't waive the waiting period, will receive the payment they expected.

Others didn't receive benefits because of a question regarding eligibility. The department of labor says if if this includes you, the reason you haven't yet received payment is because your application is under review.

"We do have some questions where we have to review and make a determination," says Alex Adame with the Kansas Department of Labor. Some of those examples are, 'did you receive severance during the week?' 'Did you apply for disability payments?' 'Did you refuse work during the week?' All of these issues are things we potentially have to look into."

Those applying for unemployment for the first time can find guidance on doing so at the the Kansas Department of Labor website. There, you can find a step-by-step instructional video on how to file your claim.

