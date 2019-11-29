Gloomy Black Friday in Kansas gives way to showers, storms midday

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a gloomy, but otherwise quiet start to our Black Friday. However, that will change this afternoon as showers and storms move back into the region. While nothing severe is expected, pockets of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind cannot be ruled out. Along with the threat of thunder comes high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Get ready for a windy weekend! Sustained winds between 30 and 40 mph will occasionally gust over 50 mph, especially in western Kansas. Winds will be almost as strong on Sunday and they will also be colder.

The first week of December appears uneventful. Other than a slight chance of showers late in the week, it will be an unseasonably mild and storm-free start to the last month of the year.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 55.

Tonight: Evening showers and storms, otherwise cloudy. Wind: S/SW 10-20. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: SW/W 20-30g. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and windy. Wind: W/NW 20-30g. Low: 32.

Sun: High: 45. Low: 27. Mostly sunny, chilly and continued windy.

Mon: High: 50. Low: 33. Sunny.

Tue: High: 59. Low: 34. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Wed: High: 58. Low: 39. Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 54. Low: 33. Mostly cloudy, few showers.