Goddard Public Schools PD warns of potential large fight this weekend

Goddard Public Schools Police Department warned the parents of high schoolers about the possibility of a large fight planned for this weekend.

In a note sent out on Friday, Chief Ronny Lieurance said the fight was said to involve a number of current and former students. He said social media posts also referenced potential firearms or other weapons.

Lieurance said school officials contacted the parents of those who may be involved, but they felt it was important to alert all high school families.

"The safety and security of our students at GHS, EHS, and Goddard Academy is our highest priority," said the chief in the note.

He said the district works to remain proactive and communicate matters involving student safety.

"We appreciate when students and parents share concerns or report potentially dangerous and/or suspicious behavior," he said.