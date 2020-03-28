Goddard church hands out bags of groceries for families in need

A church in Goddard handed out bags of groceries to 250 families in need Saturday.

The Altar Church says it wants to help as many people as possible who could be struggling with the COVID-19 crisis.

Church members and volunteers wanted to do something for the community during this time of crisis.

"I think it's what we're supposed to do. I think in times of crisis and times of need, we're all supposed to come together," said Pastor Marty Freeman.

Freeman and his team gathered up canned food, boxed goods, frozen goods, whatever you can think of, to provide for families who may need some help during this time.

"And everybody does that in a different way," said Freeman. "One of the ways we found was the ability to say hey if somebody doesn't have to go grocery shopping for a few days then, what a blessing that might be to pay another bill or to take care of another obligation and so, you know, we're here because that's what the church does."

Volunteers were excited to be giving back and say it's a blessing to be able to do God's work in Goddard.

"It just means the world to us to be able to give back. Nothing is without a cost in life, and when we have something that we can give you know our pastor, our church, Wichita in general, that is just the community, feeling that we want to portray," said Janie Moore.

Freeman says he knows some people may be going through hard times right now, but he wants to let them know, he is there for them.

"That's where my heart breaks the most. I know that, you know, the pressure that a lot of people are under, it's gonna affect mental health, it's going to get people down in the dumps and depression, different emotions that people are maybe navigating that some of them never have before. and they need that peace. They need to know they're not alone," said Freeman.

