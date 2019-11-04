Goddard man reflects on addiction battle, near death from prescription-pill overdose

Two years ago Monday, Goddard's Daniel Willard nearly died from a prescription-drug overdose. He shares his story in hopes of saving lives of others going through a similar struggle.

Today, time is important to Willard: time with his mother, his wife, his children and his grandchildren. This precious time he values today was almost cut short two years ago.

He says the struggle began in 2010 when he started taking prescription pain pills after a back surgery.

"I was on loritabs, then went to percocet," Willard says.

As time went by, he'd take more and more he says, "because there's nothing worse than being in pain."

Little by little, he says his dependence grew until it was almost too late and he'd become addicted.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse says more than 130 people die every day from an opioid overdose.

Willard almost became a statistic on the afternoon of Nov. 4,2017.

"I refer to them as a second set of birthdays now because I literally died twice on that day," he says.

Tow years ago Monday, Willard wen into respiratory and cardiac arrest in his living room. His daughter came home just in time. She called 911 and started CPR.

"My daughter, who's 110 (pounds) dripping wet, picked up a 250-pound man and laid me on the floor," Willard says. "So, she had a little bit of help. There was a guardian angel with both of us that day."

Willard says opioid addiction is easy to fall into and hard to admit.

"It was a big denial," he says. "Well, that happens to the, but it doesn't happen to me."

He says some of his other medications made him forget he took his pain pills, causing him to take more.

"Within a 24-hour period, I had taken, I think they determined almost 40 percocets," he says.

Willard is still on opioids, but with help, he manages his addiction, only taking what's needed.

"I've tried to get off of them, but at this point now, we are at least in a manageable stage, no longer abusing, and two wonderful family members that are holding me accountable," he says.

Willard says not being alone through his recovery was important.

'I give first, credit to my Lord Jesus, and then, of course, my family, and then the doctor who was very supportive," he says.

Willard blames no one but himself.

"It's my fault," he says. "It's nobody else. It's not the pharmaceuticals, it's not the pharmacy, it's not the doctor, it's not the drug dealer on the street. Those are all separate issues. It's my fault for not being responsible."

Willard warns addiction can happen to anyone at any time.

"If one person reevaluates where they've been or where they're going or what they're doing right now with the opioids and the drugs, if it helps one person, it's been worth the whole journey," he says.

It's a journey Willard is wiling to share, time and time again.

"There's a God that cares for me, loves me, and has a plan. Even at my age, he's got some kind of plan," Willard says. "Otherwise, he wouldn't have kept me around."

If your or a family member is addicted to prescription medications, you can call the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Administration at 1-800-487-4889.