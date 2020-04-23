Goddard school district announces plan to celebrate graduating class of 2020

The Goddard school district Thursday announced plans to celebrate its graduating seniors in the class of 2020.

The district says it will broadcast graduations for Goddard Academy, Goddard High School and Eisenhower High School on Saturday, May 16.

"Prior to the digital graduation ceremonies, all graduates and family members who can fit safely inside the graduate's car, will be able to participate in an automobile processional at their respective school, the district says.

The district says it is also providing an opportunity next week for every senior to wear their cap and gown and participate in a gradate portrait session. With this, it says each senior will be allowed to bring up to five guests "to help capture the moment."

With the planned events, the district says "these celebrations will be strictly following CDC requirements for social distancing, and (they) will have extra maintenance and police staff to help enforce these restrictions to keep everyone safe and secure."

"We don’t want to jeopardize having these opportunities taken away from our seniors and their families," the district says. "Everyone will be able to watch the celebrations safely from their homes."

