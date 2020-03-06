Goddard students earn trip to New York City, 50K for gun safe invention

Goddard High School students earned a trip to New York City and $50,000 in technology for their invention of a gun safe with a magnetic lock.

The school is one of twenty finalist for the national contest by Samsung that encouraged students to solve a challenge in their local community using technology and engineering.

"We took a community survey that told us 50% of people own a gun, with half of those people having kids. Kids like buttons and sounds – both a feature of a gun lock. With that in mind, we talked to MBA-US about the construction of typical gun safes and features, discovering that most lock keypads are the same size,” said Paige Albert, GHS senior. “Finally, we talked to Knapp Weaponry about safe storage practices. This made us realize that this device is necessary to ensure safety.”

The group created a magnetic lock for gun safes that can alert gun owners when someone is accessing the safe before it opens.

"It adds that layer before the doors open. So whether it be a suicidal teen or a little kid that doesn't know what they're going, it allows the parent or owner to intervene hopefully before something happens," said Michael Schaeg, GHS Senior.

The district says students could receive an additional $10,000 in technology if they win “Community Choice" and $100,000 if they win the national title.