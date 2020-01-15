Goessel Schools closed Thursday and Friday due to widespread illness

The Goessel school district (USD 411) closes for the rest of the week and cancels activities through the weekend "due to high numbers of ill students."

Superintendent John Fast tells Eyewitness News the district is dealing with Influenza A, B and what's commonly known as the "stomach flu."

He said the district will use the time off to clean the schools before returning to classes on Tuesday. The schools will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Fast says canceled activities will be rescheduled.