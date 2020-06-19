Going to Trump rally in Tulsa? Here's what you should know

If you're headed to Tulsa for President Donald Trump's rally this weekend, there are several considerations to take into account before hitting the road.

Tulsa's mayor signed an executor order implementing a curfew in the area, but Friday afternoon, it was rescinded at the request of the Secret Service.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said in his original executive order implementing the curfew, that protests are planned in response to the rally and out-of-state groups responsible for violence in other cities plan to attend.

That's why 250 unarmed National Guard members will be on hand to help police with crowd control.

Businesses including six area QuikTrips have also temporarily closed or boarded up their doors,

By Thursday, rally goers already began to line the streets of downtown Tulsa to get inside the BOK Center. Public parking is available at the Williams South Garage, Williams North Garage and the North Boulder Lot. You may also park on streets, as long as it's not in a restricted area.

If you're spending the night ahead of or after the rally, a number of hotels in downtown Tulsa say they're already at capacity, or only have a few rooms left. Visit Tulsa says while downtown hotels are filling up quickly, vacancies are available at other hotels throughout the metro area.

If you're heading to Tulsa, road access will be restricted. Road closures identified by the city of Tulsa downtown include Third Street between Denver Avenue and Frisco Avenue, between 4th and 5th Street. A perimeter will be closed to pedestrian traffic and unauthorized within the perimeter are subject to tow.

