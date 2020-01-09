Good Samaritan rescues caged, starved puppy from SE Wichita dumpster

A Good Samaritan rescued a puppy that was locked in a kennel and starving inside a southeast Wichita dumpster.

The Wichita Animal Action League posted on Facebook Wednesday that the puppy was found at the Ashley Lane Apartments near Oliver and Pawnee.

The non-profit says the puppy was taken to the emergency vet where he tested negative for parvo. His blood panel was good and his organs fully functioning.

"His condition is because of starvation- cruel, purposeful starvation," said WAAL.

Staff members say the puppy is dehydrated and is going to need slow, small meals over a long period of time.

"When they’ve been starved this long it’s dangerous to feed them too much, too fast," said WAAL. "Thank you to Morgan, our Good Samaritan who saved this boy and called us for help."

Anyone interested in donating to his vet expenses can click here.



