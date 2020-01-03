Good lookin' weather for the first weekend of 2020

Meteorologist Mark Larson says Friday weather changes won't be too dramatic but you'll feel a taste of winter in the air this afternoon with gusty winds driving wind chills down into the 20 and 30s most of the afternoon. Temps will warm and winds will back-off Saturday.

Look for sunny skies Friday with highs topping-out in the 40s for most of the state, but parts of south-central Kansas could see 50 degrees. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel about 10 to 15 degrees colder than the backyard thermometer would have us believe.

Gusty winds will back-off after sunset and lows will tumble into the 20s and 30s under a star-filled sky.

The first weekend of 2020 will be mild and dry with highs ranging from around 50 across eastern Kansas to the mid/upper 50s west, especially Saturday.

Our next chance for moisture won't arrive until Thursday or Friday of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 51.

Tonight: Passing clouds, cold. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny, mild. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Clear; breezy late. Wind: SW/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 33.

Sun: High: 53 Mostly sunny; breezy early.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 28 Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 48 Low: 25 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 27 Mostly sunny; windy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 38 Increasing clouds, windy; chance of overnight rain showers.