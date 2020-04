Goodland police are involved in a standoff Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a barricaded and potentially armed subject in the 1500 block of Kansas Ave.

Nearby residents have been evacuated and a perimeter has been established.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area while the scene is still active.

Eyewitness News has reached out to police for more information on the situation.