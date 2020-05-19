Gordon Parks Academy celebrates 8th grade graduates with special ceremony

Teachers and staff held a special ceremony Tuesday to promote eighth-graders at Gordon Parks Academy.

Students and their families arrived at the school and drove around. Each graduate was allowed to get out of their car once their name was called to collect their promotion celebration items.

"We always have a promotion ceremony on the last day of school and we really are committed to continuing with that tradition, and so we had to come up with a better plan for social distancing. And so, we always work together to make it happen," said language arts teacher, Tara Falconio.

Some students held balloons. Others just brought bright smiles as they stood in front of the school's marquee to have their picture taken.

"I think it's special. It's a good thing they did this for us 'cause we weren't' going to come back to school," said eighth-grader, Markus Campbell.

The students' grab bags included a certificate, some awards a T-shirt and a cookie.

The Gordon Parks Academy celebrated 31 eighth-graders in their class of 2020.