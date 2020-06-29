Gov. Kelly announces company set to help improve unemployment services

Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that Accenture will work with the Kansas Department of Labor to provide operational and technological assessments and improvements to support the delivery of unemployment services.

“I am pleased to announce that Accenture will be assisting the Kansas Department of Labor to improve response times for Kansans who need help and to revamp our systems, so we can mitigate the technical issues we have been experiencing the past several months due the unprecedented high volume of claims,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

Accenture will be working on a fast timetable to improve the unemployment system and services through evaluating and providing recommendations for claims processing optimization, call center operations, and a comprehensive technology review.

Accenture has deep experience in this type of work, including rapidly assisting more than half a dozen other states with COVID-related programs during the pandemic and economic downturn. Accenture will immediately begin a first phase of the review and initial options for actionable steps, followed by additional data gathering, analysis and ongoing recommendations for the duration of their work.