Gov. Kelly issues delayed start Monday for Shawnee Co. state employees

Governor Laura Kelly issued a delayed start Monday for certain state employees due to inclement weather.

The delayed start time will impact all non-essential state employees in Shawnee County.

“Due to poor road conditions caused by today’s winter storm, state employees will have a delayed start time on Monday,” Governor Kelly said. “Please exercise caution, and allow road crews to do their job.”

State offices will be closed from midnight Monday morning through 10:00 a.m. to give road crews adequate time after sunrise to clear streets and sidewalks.

State employees should report to work for a 10:00 a.m. start time, when offices will open to the public.

The order does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch, nor the Legislative Branch of Government.

Their designated representative will make a separate declaration for those employees if needed.