Gov. Kelly orders 60-day extension on tag and license renewals

Gov. Laura Kelly has signed an executive order allowing a 60-day extension for tag and license renewals.

According to the executive order, Kansans have 60 days to to renew their tags past the last day of the month that their registration is valid.

The same rules apply toward 60-day tags for any vehicle purchased on or after March 12.

The order also provides the same guidelines for the department of motor vehicles. A person has 60 days past their drivers license expiration date to renew without penalty of late fees.

Kelly's order also tells officers to use their discretion is enforcing laws pertaining to drivers licenses laws in the state, and that they should take into consideration the disaster declaration.