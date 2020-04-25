Gov. Kelly reaches agreement in lawsuit filed by 2 Kansas churches over religious gatherings

Governor Laura Kelly has reached a settlement with two Kansas churches who filed a lawsuit against her executive order that limits religious gatherings to ten or less.

Saturday night, Kelly said the agreement with First Baptist Church in Dodge City and Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City will allow her administration to move forward and focus their efforts on mitigating the spread of the disease and working to restart the economy.

The settlement comes less than a week before Kelly is expected to make a decision on whether to open the state back up or keep in place the mass gathering and disease mitigation restrictions.

Under the agreement, the two churches agree to comply with safety protocols put in place by the court.

“Since this case was filed on April 16, Ford County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases going from 51 positives to 419,” Kelly said. “I know this is a difficult time for everyone, but I want to take a moment and thank all of the first responders and medical staff for their sacrifice. They are on the front lines of this disease and they are true heroes.

“Our job is to not make theirs harder. And, our advice to all Kansans remains the same - stay home and stay safe. We are bending the curve, but we must continue to be vigilant in our mitigation efforts.”

Eyewitness News plans to reach out to the governor's office for more details on the settlement.

