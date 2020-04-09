Gov. Laura Kelly takes executive order on limiting church gatherings to Kansas Supreme Court

Gov. Laura Kelly announced that a lawsuit had been filed against the legislative coordinating council in regarding an executive order limiting church gatherings and funerals to 10 people or less.

The council voted Wednesday, 5-2, to overturn E.O. 20-18. Lawmakers and the state’s top prosecutor said it likely violates the state constitution.

Kelly said the suit had been filed with the Kansas Supreme Court to determine if the council has the ability to overturn executive orders. She said the vote by the LCC runs in conflict with both the Kansas constitution and Kansas State statute, stating that this measure must be done by the legislature as a whole, not just the smaller body of lawmakers.

"This is not a normal disagreement about policy or politics," said the governor. "We do not have time to play political games during a pandemic."

The governor said Wednesday's move by the LCC caused confusion among county emergency managers who called then called the Kansas Department of Emergency Management for clarification.

The governor said further confusion is whether the vote might of have rescinded executive order 20-14, an earlier order limiting mass gatherings.

Kelly said she hopes the supreme court will rule on the lawsuit soon, and she continues to encourage Kansans to stay at home as the coronavirus pandemic continues and cases statewide increase.