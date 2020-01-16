Gov. Laura Kelly unveils proposed 2020 budget

Gov. Laura Kelly unveiled her budget proposal for the upcoming year. It comes a day after her State of the State address.

It is important to note that these are just recommendations from the governor and have yet to be approved.

One of the governor's proposals is asking the state to provide more than $53 million in credits to low-income families for sales tax assessed on food.

A single person with an income of $30,000 or less would get a $60 dollar credit. People that file a joint tax return and make an income of $40,000 or less would get a $240 credit.

Gov. Kelly is again asking lawmakers to lower state contributions to the Kansas Public Employment Retirement System by extending payments for 10 years and adding more than $4 billion in interest payments.

The budget also includes a proposal sure to be a talker. The governor says she wants a state sales tax applied to streaming services like Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and Netflix. If approved, the tax would take effect in July.

The governor's budget also includes funding for medicaid expansion, highway projects and additional prison beds.

You can read the governor's full budget here: https://budget.kansas.gov/budget-report/