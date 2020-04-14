Governor Kelly, KDHE recommend face masks for Kansans

Governor Laura Kelly says she recommends all Kansans wear face masks while out in public.

She posted a brief message on her official Facebook page Tuesday morning, saying new evidence suggests some people without COVID-19 symptoms can transmit the virus before getting sick.

Because of that, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends Kansans use cloth face coverings while in public.

The guideline is in line with recent recommendations from the CDC.

You can find a guide to making your own mask at home here: Make Your Own Mask.