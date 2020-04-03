Governor Kelly announces partial resumption of State of Kansas operations

Following the two-week suspension of state government operations on March 23, state government operations and the delivery of various services will begin to resume on Monday, April 6, in a reduced fashion.

Governor Kelly made it clear that to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection to state employees, all employees who are able will begin working remotely. Close to 70% of eligible state workers will be working remotely to continue serving the citizens of Kansas.

“Our public employees perform critical functions that the people of Kansas depend on,” Kelly said. “Their work must continue despite this ongoing crisis.

“This crisis has been unprecedented, but the state will deliver critical state services, even though the delivery of those services may look different than they have in the past.”

The Governor also announced that public access to state office buildings will remain closed until April 19, 2020. This restriction matches the stay-home order that Governor Kelly signed on March 28.

While public-facing offices, such as the Division of Motor Vehicles or the Office of Vital Statistics, will remain closed to the public until April 19, these and others services continue to be available online through various state agencies.

The public is encouraged to visit agency websites, social media accounts or call ahead for updated information on individual agency operations. Public operations are subject to change based on the latest COVID-19 medical guidance or as agencies add additional capacity and work out alternative solutions for serving the public.

Employees of the State of Kansas will be contacted by their agency with additional information and direction for resumption of operations. Employees may also contact their agency personnel office or email TellHR@ks.gov with any questions, which will be answered as quickly as possible.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdheks.gov/coronavirus.