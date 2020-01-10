Governor Laura Kelly coordinates state response to Spirit layoffs

Governor Laura Kelly is coordinating efforts with state agencies to respond to planned layoffs at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita.

The Governor directed Wichita native and Labor Secretary Delía García to coordinate the state’s available resources for affected workers and businesses. García will be on the ground in the coming days to lead the centralized, coordinated response from state agencies. The state also will be working closely with local and federal agencies as part of the response.

“I’ve been in constant communication with local, state and federal officials as the state prepares to assist Spirit, its workers and affected businesses in the supply chain,” Governor Kelly said. “I have directed an all-hands-on-deck approach across state government to help workers, Spirit and other Kansas businesses that will be negatively impacted connect with every available resource, and with an emphasis on long-term support. We stand in lockstep with the workers and companies affected. That’s what we do in Kansas.”

Secretary García currently is communicating with affected businesses, labor unions and state and local agencies that will be part of the response effort, including the Department of Labor, Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas, Inc., the Department of Commerce and the Department for Children and Families.

“My goal is to bring all available resources together to assist impacted workers,” Secretary García said. “We are working on the details now and will release them as soon as they are finalized.”