Kansas reports 10,170 cases of COVID-19

Kansas added 159 more cases of COVID-19 since Monday, according to the Kansas Department of Health. That puts the total at 10,170 cases.

Five more deaths have also been recorded – a total 222. There have been 890 hospitalizations due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of the total number of tests run through both the Kansas Health and Environment Lab and private labs, 97,883 have come back negative.

Sedgwick County is reporting 616 cases, up 12 from Tuesday, and 21 deaths. The county is also reporting that 432 people have recovered from the virus.spite surpassing the 10,000 case mark, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman had an overall positive outlook in his update Monday.

"We're doing well in the state of Kansas," Dr. Norman said when factoring in hospitalizations, death rate and disease spread.

The press conference normally held on Wednesdays was canceled today.