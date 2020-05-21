Governor's press briefing on COVID-19 rescheduled for Friday

A day after meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. an anticipated update from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly regarding COVID-19 and many aspects impacting the state is rescheduled form this afternoon (Thursday) to 2 p.m. Friday.

Kansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will join Kelly at Friday's briefing in Topeka.

In a sit-down interview with Michael Schwanke early this week, Kelly said she planned to push for more federal funding to help backfill the state's revenue shortfall.

While they didn't go in-depth following her meeting with the president, Kelly said she appreciated the invitation and what the White House team has done for Kansas.

We expect to hear more about the meeting between state leaders and the president Friday.