Governors say Tuesday’s presidential primaries will go on

In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke/AP)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 2:15 PM, Mar 15, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Governors of two states scheduled to hold presidential primaries on Tuesday say voting will happen despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The Democratic governor of Illinois and Republican governor of Ohio on Sunday both said that their elections would go forward.

Four states are voting on Tuesday — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

Two other states that were scheduled to vote afterwards — Georgia and Louisiana — have postponed their primaries due to coronavirus.

