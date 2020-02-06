Graham County School District cancels classes Thursday, Friday due to illness

HILL CITY, Kan. (KWCH) Students in the Graham County School District will not have class Thursday or Friday due to a recent wave of illness.
The Graham County Health Department says the closure is in the best interest of students and staff. They want to remind parents that closures doesn't necessarily stop the illness from spreading.
Health officials recommend keeping sick children at home until their symptoms are gone or they are fever-free for at least 24 hours without using medication.
The district says all activities are also cancelled.