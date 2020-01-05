Graham urges Senate rules change to speed impeachment trial

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., walks to the Senate floor, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Updated: Sun 6:49 PM, Jan 05, 2020

(AP) – A top Republican senator says he’ll push a change in Senate rules to allow President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to start right away if Democrats don’t agree to its format this week.

Sen. Lindsey Graham says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s delay in sending the House-passed articles of impeachment to the Senate is a “political stunt.”

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says that if Pelosi doesn’t act soon, the Republican-led Senate needs “to take matters in our own hands.”

Pelosi has been stalling sending the articles in a bid to get new witnesses to testify in the Senate trial.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus