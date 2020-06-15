Granddaughter of Dockum Drug Store owner meets with 'heroes' from historic sit-in

Approaching 62 years since they took part in an historic stand and what turned out to be a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement, a group of native Wichitans met once again Monday, reuniting with a common motive

In 1958, the group of then students took pat in the Dockum Drug Store sit-in in downtown Wichita. It was a student-led effort to end segregation in the U.S. and among the first in the nation during the Civil Rights Movement.

Last week, Eyewitness News spoke with Tracy Harrelson, the granddaughter of the man who owned the Dockum Drug Store in 1958. Harrelson lives in Georgia today, but after seeing the story looking back on the civil rights moment with Dr. Galyn Vesey, one of sit-in participants, she reached out to Eyewitness News wanting to get in touch with surviving participants to apologize on her family's behalf for the initial denial of service at the drug store and the verbal abuse participants took in the store in their fight for equal treatment.

Monday, Harrelson, the granddaughter of Robert Dockum, sate down with several surviving Dockum Sit-In participants for a meeting in which they shared each other's stories.

"It's an honor to meet each of you. You are very courageous people," Harrelson said during Monday's introduction to the group who participated in the July 1958 sit-in for about three weeks.

Although Harrelson was only eight months old when the sit-in happened, the apology is another step in the healing process.

Harrelson met in person with Dr. Vesey and Peggy Wesley. Five other surviving members of the sit-in joined the meeting remotely.

"I want to express my apology for the fact that you were not given service, that you were disrespected as human beings, that you were, as you had described, embarrassed, demeaned, harassed by customers of my grandfathers' store, by the staff, the employees, whoever you encountered in that three-week period. Harrleson told the group. But your courage took you through it and you're heroes in my eyes."

Dr. Vesey says Harrelson was courageous in reaching out.

"I thought it was very courageous of her to do what she did. She didn't have to," he says of Harrelson meeting with the sit-in participants. "It's like a puzzle, and the ownership of the enterprise, through her effort, was able to put an important piece in the puzzle."

Monday, Harrelson and the group who took a stand by sitting down more than 60 years ago formed a connection they say will last a lifetime.

"I would like it to be something more than just that conversation," Harrelson says. "Because I believe that we had that connection, and just to let them continue, to let them know I value them."

NAACP Wichita Branch President Larry Burks says Harrelson's apology to the Dockum Drug Store Sit-In participants sends a strong, positive message. Even though Harrelson was a baby when the events unfolded, Burks says the gesture is "a positive step toward reconciliation of things that need to happen in our country."

"When we make those admissions, it just basically says we want to open up the conversation to some real effective changes, and that's what we need to have," he says.

Wichita State University History Professor Jay Price agrees Harrelson's effort to heal wounds from the past can bring about needed change.

"There are so many times where issues involving race, prejudice and discrimination get swept under the rug. 'We didn't do that,' or, 'that was then, this is now.' This is acknowledging something happened. Now we can have that first step," Price says.

He says the dialogue should continue.

"The idea that hopefully it's the start of a conversation, doesn't mean that it's over," Price says. "I think there's a temptation to say, 'apology is done and we move on,' roll credits. That's what this is about. This is the beginning of a conversation of moving forward."