Grandmother accused of leaving autistic grandson at rest stop files motion to dismiss charges in Greenwood County

An Oklahoma grandmother accused of leaving her autistic grandson at a Kansas rest stop filed a motion to dismiss charges in Greenwood County.

The Emporia Gazette reports 69-year-old Janie Gill appeared in Greenwood County Magistrate Court Tuesday (February 18). She is charged with aggravated child endangerment and interference with law enforcement.

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says Gill was traveling through Kansas when she left her teenage grandson at the Beaumont rest area on US 400 Highway. During the investigation, it is alleged that Gill gave false information on how the child got left there.

She also faces charges in Oklahoma related to the incident.

According to the newspaper, Gill filed a motion to dismiss charges in Greenwood County. She claims the charges are based on a Habeas Corpus federal 180-day writ filed on July 29, 2019, which expired on Jan. 25, 2020. She claims to have been housed in the Phelps County Jail in Missouri, and has been available to the courts since June 28, 2019.

Gill remains in the Greenwood County Jail on a $100,000 cash surety bond. The judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 20.