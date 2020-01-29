Graphic: Oklahoma man saves girl from ‘horrific’ dog attack

A Oklahoma man is being called a Good Samaritan after rescuing a 6-year-old girl from a brutal dog attack.

“It was horrific. She was covered in blood,” David Harris said.

Harris was emotional as he remembered what he says were some of the worst moments of his life.

“When we pulled up, I thought she was dead, but then I heard her scream,” he said.

Harris was at a golf course when a 6-year-old girl was attacked by a Rottweiler, leaving her ear completely severed and deep cuts in her head and down to her shoulders.

“He was tossing her around, I’m not kidding, like a rag doll,” he said.

The girl’s mother says the girl and her 7-year-old brother were near a playground with their nanny when the dog jumped the fence, caught the girl by her shirt and pulled her down.

The mother says if it weren’t for Harris, her daughter might not be here.

“I jumped into dad mode, I guess. I didn’t even think,” he said. “I just jumped out and grabbed him by the collar and pulled him off the girl.”

Harris says he held the dog down as they waited for paramedics.

“She was crying and saying she wanted her mommy. It was awful. It was the worst thing I’ve ever witnessed,” he said.

The dog’s owner is distraught and is unsure why the dog attacked.

“It’s a terrible situation to happen. I don’t wish this on anybody,” the owner said.

The girl is still in the hospital and the dog is at an animal control center.

