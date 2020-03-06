Grass fires burn across Kansas for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, Kansas firefighters battled grass fires across the state.

Several departments responded to a grass fire near Turon in Reno County on Friday.

At least two other fires burned in western Kansas.

Norton police tell us firefighters were called to a grass fire south of town. No word on how many acres burned, but no buildings were damaged and no one was hurt.

Emergency officials say a grass fire burned nearly 600 acres in Morton County.

The fire started from a vehicle that broke down in the area. The driver called it in.

Firefighters and farmers from several communities helped put the fire out.

Nobody was hurt and the only thing that burned was native grass and wheat stubble.