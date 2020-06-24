Great Bend High will hold in-person commencement this weekend

Seniors at Great Bend High School will be able to celebrate their graduation with their fellow classmates in person this weekend.

The 133rd commencement ceremony will take place Saturday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the school district is advising participants to practice social distancing.

“Our seniors have been on a bit of a roller-coaster these last few months,” said Randy Wetzel, vice principal of Great Bend High. “While it’s happening a little later than expected, and with a few modifications, graduation is an important milestone before our students launch into their next adventure.”

Graduates will also be placed six-feet apart on the field and there will be no handshakes when they receive their diploma.

The district will also have families immediately exit the facility to avoid a large gathering on the field.