Great Bend discontinues free athletic physicals due to COVID-19

Photo: Pexels / MGN
Photo: Pexels / MGN(KNOE)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Due to public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, free athletic physicals will not be available this year for Great Bend Middle School and Great Bend High School students.

Required by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, the Pre-Participation Physicals must be completed for any student, grades 7-12, who wish to participate in interschool athletics, spirit, or spirit competition groups in the 2020-2021 school year.

“Doctors in our community have been incredibly generous over the years, giving their time to provide free athletic physicals for our students,” said David Meter, athletic director at Great Bend High School. “But to protect the health and safety of our community in these uncertain times, students will need to visit their own physician to complete the Pre-Participation Physical this year.”

Parents and families will receive information in the mail this week, including a copy of the new physical form from KSHSAA and additional release forms required by USD 428.

“We know this will take some extra effort from our families and we’re trying to give them as much notice as possible to make the necessary appointments,” said Meter. “The health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority.”

The deadline to return forms to GBHS is August 17 before school beings on August 20. A digital copy of the Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation form can be found at KSHAA.org. Please contact the GBHS Activities Office, 620-793-1560, for additional copies or questions.

