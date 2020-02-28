Great Bend man dies after colliding with farm tractor near Ellinwood

A Great Bend man is dead after he collided with a farm tractor Friday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., deputies were called to the 200 block of SE. 100th Ave., just south of Ellinwood for an accident.

Deputies say an 18-year-old boy was operating a 1967 Minneapolis Moline tractor and traveling northbound on SE. 100th Ave.

The teen was taking the farm tractor to Ellinwood for an “Ag Day” event at the Ellinwood High School.

The sheriff's office says 36-year-old Roch A. Miller II was also northbound on SE. 100th Ave. Evidently, Miller did not see the tractor ahead of him and struck it from behind.

"Investigation at the scene indicates Miller may have been distracted in the vehicle just prior to the collision," said Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

Miller sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken to the Ellinwood District Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The teen received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

