Great Bend sex offender sentenced to more than 24 years on child porn charges

A judge Friday sentenced a registered sex offender living in Great Bend to more than 292 months (a little more than 24 years) in federal prison on child pornography charges.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a federal jury convicted 60-year-old Wayne Benjamin Wasson on four counts of uploading child pornography to the internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

"During trial, a prosecutor presented evidence that Yahoo and Google detected child pornography originating from Wasson’s residence," McAllister says. "The digital trail led investigators to Wasson, who admitted he had received child pornography via Skype and had operated a number of other accounts. Investigators found child pornography within the accounts and on Wasson’s devices."

McAllister says Wasson registered as a sex offender in 2007 following a conviction for possession of child pornography.

