Greater Wichita YMCA details plans for reopening, starting May 18

The Greater Wichita YMCA Monday provided details of the first phase of its plan to reopen, starting next Monday (May 18).

The "welcome-back plan" includes reopening of all 10 Greater Wichita YMCA branches next Monday with hours running from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday (7 a.m. to noon on Memorial Day, May 25) and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

"Facilities will be available to Greater Wichita YMCA members 13 and older,' the organization says.

In the first phase of the reopening plan, YMCA offerings will include cardio equipment, weights, personal and small-group training and select group exercise classes.

Some programs are also resuming. The Greater Wichita YMCA says enrollment for Early Learning Centers (ELCs) opens next Monday (May 18) and summer camp enrollment will resume online Wednesday with camp beginning June 1.

Summer youth sports enrollment will also "resume soon," with the season starting in June.

"You will notice some changes to our policies and procedures in the near future. I encourage you to review relevant information on our site before you visit the Y," Greater Wichita YMCA President and CEO Ron McMahon says in a letter to members.

YMCA membership fees resume June 15.

"If COVID-19 has impacted your family finances or your comfort coming back to the Y – please speak with our Membership Staff (by email anytime or by phone or in-person at our branches starting Monday, May 18)," McMahon says. "We have options available to help reduce or eliminate the cost of membership for those in need."