Greater Wichita YMCA facilities remain open, youth sports postponed

The Greater Wichita YMCA said its facilities will remain open as a community resource amid coronavirus concerns.

The Y says as information changes, so will its practices and decisions.

The following is current as of Friday, March 13:

In-branch Early Learning Centers remain open

Spring Break Camp will run as planned

Spring Youth Sports (practices and games) at all branches and YMCA Farha Sport Centers are POSTPONED until further notice

The Y says it's offering a new service at no charge to its members called Y360.

"Regular exercise is a component of a healthy lifestyle – reducing stress and preventing illness. While we would love to see you at our Ys, we honor and respect individual choices with regard to health. If you are unable to join us at one of our facilities, we have a variety of at-home exercise options for members to try called Y360," said the YMCA.