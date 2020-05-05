Greater Wichita YMCA to reopen May 18

We now have a timeline for when the Greater Wichita YMCA will open.

President and CEO Ron McMahon said the branches will reopen with modified hours beginning May 18, in line with Gov. Laura Kelly's phase-in plan to reopen Kansas. That of course, is contingent on coronavirus trends of low hospitalizations and deaths.

McMahon said the Y will reopen its workout facilities first with some equipment available. Staff will make sure it's sanitized, members may be asked to do things like bringing their own towels.

McMahon said social distancing will be a top priority, and depending on demand, the Y may have to limit the number of people inside.

“I know everyone has been cooped up for a long time. We also know we’re a little bit anxious. So, we don’t know if people are going to rush back in or if people are going to be careful as they come back in. As we learn more about that, we’ll know the precautions we’ll need to take to keep everybody safe," said McMahon.

McMahon said more details will be available from the YMCA next week.