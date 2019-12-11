'Grinches' target W. Wichita home

Greg Scott, a west Wichita homeowner enjoys decorating his yard for Christmas.

Many lights and decorations are displayed around his home. It's a festive effort that starts on Halloween and finishes around Thanksgiving.

However, Scott says that every year his house is vandalized.

"First vandalism happened maybe a week ago. Cut wires on a bush over there by my garage at night, couldn’t catch them. I had to replace them. It’s a lot of work when people do that kind of stuff," he says.

He also says his toy soldiers were stolen and most recently, a dent was found on a train display.

Neighbors say the vandalism never happens to them and they believe Scott's home is targeted because it's on a corner and near a main road.

Scott says that his decorations are irreplaceable, and wants whoever is vandalizing his displays, to stop.