Grit and red wine: Famous war photographer beats virus at 97

NEW YORK (AP) — A celebrated wartime photographer who survived a devastating childhood and the Battle of Normandy is now getting over a bout with COVID-19.

Ninety-seven-year-old Tony Vaccaro attributes his longevity to blind luck, red wine and determination.

As an American combat infantryman in World War II, he stowed a camera and captured close to 8,000 photographs.

He later became a celebrity photographer for magazines such as Look and Life.

His subjects included Sophia Loren, John F. Kennedy and Pablo Picasso.

Vaccaro lives in New York City and says he feels like he could go anywhere on Earth and survive it.

