Grocery stores busy with last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers

Last-minute shopping has officially begun with Thanksgiving less than 24 hours away.

If you forgot some items or you've just been procrastinating on getting your Thanksgiving meal, be prepared because it's busy out there.

From the time you pull into the parking lot to the time you leave, make sure you have your patience.

Dillons says the day before Thanksgiving tends to be very busy with shoppers searching for those last-minute items. This year was no different.

One woman we spoke with said she waited until Wednesday to pick up everything for her family's meal.

"I'm getting everything I need, haha potatoes, stuffing and rolls. The whole nine yards," she said laughingly.

For all you last-minute shoppers out there. If you forgot something tonight, have no fear, Dillons will be open until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.