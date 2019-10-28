Group delivers final cost estimate for Wichita water-treatment facility

The group contracted to design and build a new water treatment plant for the City of Wichita releases its final cost estimate for the project, coming in at a shade below $500 million.

Wichita Water Partners estimates its final, fixed-price budget at $494.2 million for the new facility planned for construction in northwest Wichita.

"The proposed project will replace Wichita's 80-year-old water treatment facility. The not-to-exceed cost estimate was developed based on extensive input from city staff resulting in important refinements that will benefit both the project and the rate payers of Wichita," Wichita Water Partners explains. "If approved, those chases will eliminate the city's exposure to future construction cost inflation and save the city millions of dollars in capital construction costs."

The group says the cost estimate reflects a near-$14 million savings from the city's initial estimate for the project.

“This project is not only a critical investment in our water infrastructure, but also an investment in the people of Wichita,” says Ron Coker, senior vice president of Burns & McDonnell and project sponsor of Wichita Water Partners. “We have the opportunity to strengthen and build the workforce of Wichita to greatly benefit the families and businesses within this growing community.”