Group distributes petition in fight to save Century II

A group fighting to keep a historic Wichita venue standing gathered outside Wichita City Hall Monday.

The group held a rally to announce the kick-off of a petition that seeks to allow voters to decide what happens with Century II.

The circulation petition reads in part, "No prominent city-owned buildings of historical importance or architectural significance (regardless of historic register status), including Century II and the adjoining former Public Library, shall be demolished, replaced or otherwise adversely affected without a public vote of approval by the qualified voters in the City of Wichita, and further, no interest in such city owned buildings, including Century II and the adjoining former Public Library, shall be leased, sold, bartered, traded, conveyed or assigned and thereafter demolished, replaced or otherwise adversely affected without a public vote of approval by the qualified voters in the City of Wichita."

The group says it also submitted a nomination for Century II to be recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. In order to qualify to be on the national historic register, a building must be at least 50 years old and must be considered historically significant.

The unique view of Wichita's downtown skyline opened in 1969. The group fighting to keep the structure standing also has a new headquarters in the 400 block of North Broadway.

"We're tired of (the) city council only needing four votes to do the ballpark development or (the) WaterWalk, which is not a successful development. We want to have a say. We want to have a vote," community arts supporter Celeste Racette says.

