Group of inmates involved in 'minor disturbance' at Ellsworth Correctional Facility

No one was hurt after a "minor disturbance" at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Corrections said a group of men started verbally acting out.

Staff used chemical agents to get the situation under control. No additional personnel or law enforcement were called to assist.

According to KDOC, there was minor damage to the shower area. There were no injuries to staff or inmates.

More information will be released after a comprehensive report of the disturbance.