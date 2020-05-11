Group offering free COVID-19 tests in Wichita

Do you want to get tested for COVID-19? You can get a test for free out at Hughes Metroplex this week.

HealthCore will set up a mobile clinic offering free COVID-19 tests on Mondays and Thursdays beginning today (May 11) from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. You do not need a referral.

The tests are offered in the WSU Hughes Metroplex parking log at 29th Street and Oliver. You can drive up or walk up. Tests will be administered for free while supplies last.

Read more about the tests here: HealthCore Info on COVID-19 tests

The organization does ask that you bring your ID and insurance information, if available.

Test results take two to three days, on average. HealthCore says it will provide results by phone. If you test positive, they'll connect you with services you need for treatment.