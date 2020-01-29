Group organized to build Hispanic community's trust in Wichita Police Dept.

The Wichita Police Department guides an organized effort aimed at building trust with the city's Hispanic community.

The Asociación de Graduados de Los Talleres Comunitarios (AGTC), also known as the Hispanice -- Latino Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association is "the first ever alumni association for Spanish speaking community members of Wichita," the WPD says.

Created under the direction of Wichita Police Officer Paul Cruz -- a public information officer for the department -- the volunteer-driven organization consists of citizens who graduated from the Spanish Citizens Police Academy.

Cruz says that trust-building and improved communication is what it's all about.

"There's a lot of Hispanic community members, Hispanic and Latino community members that they speak Spanish, and that's the only language they speak. So we have to make sure that as a police department, we have to find ways to build that trust, bridge that communication," Cruz says.

The AGTC has 40 members. The WPD says it's expected to double in size by 2022.

"I want to thank Chief Gordon Ramsay, Deputy Chief Jose Salcido and Officer Paul Cruz for their support with this project," says the alumni association's president, Manuel Lopez." AGTC will focus its efforts on reaching out to the Hispanic community to building a bridge of trust and collaboration between its citizens and the Wichita Police Department.”

