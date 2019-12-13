Group pushing to place Century II on National Register of Historic Places

The mission to save Century II continues as Wichita leaders debate whether to demolish or re-purpose the 50-year-old staple of the city's skyline.

The current effort of the group pushing to save the structure as it stands is to place Century II on the National Register of Historic Places. Doing so would qualify the building for certain types of funding, as paying for upgrades and how to go about doing so has been part of the ongoing debate about Century II's future.

The building could qualify for money through tax credits the city could sell, as well as state grants. In order to qualify to be on the National Register of Historic Places, the building must be at least 50 years old and must be considered historically significant.

Friday night, Robert McLaughlin, a Kansas City architect, presented to a group trying to save Century II. He says there are significant financial incentives to renovating Century II rather than tearing it down.

"We have this sort of 'build it and then tear it down 30 years' mentality. That's not necessarily a good thing," McLaughlin says addressing the question over whether the city should renovate Century II or tear it down.

Nancy Davis, among those in attendance Friday night in support of saving Century II says she's hoping restorations can happen to keep the building a part of Wichita's skyline.

Friday's meeting ended with a call for people to contact their elected officials and express support for Century II. The "save Century II" group says they hope to have the application toward putting the building on the National Register of Historic Places in May.