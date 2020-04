The Wichita community is coming together to help local restaurants and bars during the pandemic.

ICT Bar Rescue is a fund set up by Cars for Charities to help local hospitality workers who are out of work and hurting financially.

Organizers say the goal is to provide up to $500 to as many people who qualify as possible.

Their goal is a $500,000, and so far, they've raised nearly $90,000 as of Monday, April 27.

You can donate using the link below.

ICT BAR RESCUE WEBSITE