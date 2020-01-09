Groups recognize National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Thursday

(Gray News) - Organizations and communities nationwide are recognizing police officers Thursday for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The group Concerns of Police Survivors called for people to express support for the men and women of law enforcement.

“Those citizens who appreciate law enforcement and are discouraged about the negative attention being given to law enforcement are encouraged to take time on Jan. 9 to show their support,” said C.O.P.S. in a statement.

They offered suggestions for how people could show support:

- Coordinate or participate in a “Blue Blood Drive.”

- Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.

- Send a card of support to a local police department or state agency.

- Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.

- Ask children in the community to write letters in support of law enforcement.

- Display a blue light in support of law enforcement.

- Organize an event or a rally in support of law enforcement officers.

- Advertise support through local media outlets/billboards.

- Post the public service announcement supplied by C.O.P.S. to an organization’s website or social media pages.

C.O.P.S. also asked people who see a police officer to thank them.

